Tesco Basil Pesto Cremoso 190G

Tesco Basil Pesto Cremoso 190G
£ 1.40
£0.74/100g

New

1/4 of a jar (48g)
  • Energy989kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat24.1g
    34%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2061kJ / 500kcal

Product Description

  • Green pesto made with basil, cashew nuts and Grana Padano cheese.
  • Rich & Velvety. Blended with fragrant basil for an extra smooth, rich flavour
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Basil (33%), Cashew Nut (5%), Grana Padano Cheese (Milk) (4.5%) [Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Milk Proteins, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Carob Flour), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (48g)
Energy2061kJ / 500kcal989kJ / 240kcal
Fat50.2g24.1g
Saturates6.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate6.1g2.9g
Sugars4.4g2.1g
Fibre1.9g0.9g
Protein5.0g2.4g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

