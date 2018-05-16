Tesco Basil Pesto Cremoso 190G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2061kJ / 500kcal
Product Description
- Green pesto made with basil, cashew nuts and Grana Padano cheese.
- Rich & Velvety. Blended with fragrant basil for an extra smooth, rich flavour
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Oil, Basil (33%), Cashew Nut (5%), Grana Padano Cheese (Milk) (4.5%) [Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Milk Proteins, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Carob Flour), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
190g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar (48g)
|Energy
|2061kJ / 500kcal
|989kJ / 240kcal
|Fat
|50.2g
|24.1g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|5.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
