Tesco Cheese Crostini Kit 170G

Product Description
- Cheesy garlic sauce with garlic & herb crostini.
- A taste of Italy
- Just the right ingredients for a perfect starter or side
- No artificial flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Double Cream (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Sea Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see front of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Arrange the crostini on a board or plate and then top with the sauce to serve.
- Serving Suggestion
- Garnish with grated cheese of your choice.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Check Locally
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When prepared according to instructions Per 100g
|When prepared according to instructions Per 1/4 of a pack (40g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|950kJ
|380kJ
|-
|227kcal
|91kcal
|5%
|Fat
|10.4g
|4.2g
|6%
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|10.1g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.2g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|5%
