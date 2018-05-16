By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese Crostini Kit 170G

Tesco Cheese Crostini Kit 170G
£ 2.00
£1.18/100g
Per 1/4 of a pack
  • Energy380kJ 91kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 950kJ

Product Description

  • Cheesy garlic sauce with garlic & herb crostini.
  • © Tesco 2020. SC210423
  • A taste of Italy
  • Just the right ingredients for a perfect starter or side
  • No artificial flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Double Cream (Milk), Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Sea Salt, Parsley, Flavouring, Salt, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see front of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Arrange the crostini on a board or plate and then top with the sauce to serve.
  • Serving Suggestion
  • Garnish with grated cheese of your choice.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen prepared according to instructions Per 100gWhen prepared according to instructions Per 1/4 of a pack (40g)% RI*
Energy 950kJ380kJ
-227kcal91kcal5%
Fat 10.4g4.2g6%
of which saturates 4.4g1.8g9%
Carbohydrate 25.3g10.1g
of which sugars 3.1g1.2g1%
Fibre 1.3g0.5g
Protein 7.2g2.9g
Salt 0.8g0.3g5%
Pack contains 4 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

