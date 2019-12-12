Superfood Bakery Glow Makers Cookie Mix 280G
New
Product Description
- Baking mix with cranberries, chia seeds & pumpkin seeds
- Gluten, dairy and soy free
- Yeast free
- No refined sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Gluten-Free Oats, Dried Cranberries (14%), Organic Coconut Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Organic Buckwheat Flour, Cornflour, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Chia Seeds (9%), Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Raw Cacao Powder, Raising Agent (Gluten-Free Sodium Bicarbonate), Cinnamon, Vanilla Powder, Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within a week.
Preparation and Usage
- 10 mins prep, 17 mins bake
- Just add:
- 1 egg or an egg replacer of choice (e.g. 1 ripe mashed banana)
- 35ml (3.5 tbsp) vegetable oil
- 75ml (1/3 cup + 1 tbsp) water
- 15g (1 tbsp) honey or agave nectar
- Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line the baking sheet with baking paper and grease with some coconut oil or butter. In a small bowl combine the egg or egg replacer, honey (or agave nectar), water and oil. Pour contents of the mix into a large bowl, add wet ingredients and stir until incorporated. Form cookies into the desired shape and bake for 17 minutes.
Number of uses
Makes 18 Cookies
Additives
- Free From Yeast
Name and address
- Superfood Bakery,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 5cm cookie (12g) made with egg and vegatable oil
|Energy
|1652kJ
|243kJ
|-
|394kcal
|58kcal
|Fat
|13g
|2.9g
|- saturates
|7.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|5.6g
|- sugars
|22g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|15g
|1.6g
|Protein
|11g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.03g
