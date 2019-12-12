By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Superfood Bakery Glow Makers Cookie Mix 280G

Superfood Bakery Glow Makers Cookie Mix 280G
£ 2.99
£10.68/kg

Product Description

  • Baking mix with cranberries, chia seeds & pumpkin seeds
  • Gluten, dairy and soy free
  • Yeast free
  • No refined sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Gluten-Free Oats, Dried Cranberries (14%), Organic Coconut Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Organic Buckwheat Flour, Cornflour, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Organic Coconut Sugar, Chia Seeds (9%), Pumpkin Seeds (5%), Raw Cacao Powder, Raising Agent (Gluten-Free Sodium Bicarbonate), Cinnamon, Vanilla Powder, Gluten-Free Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within a week.

Preparation and Usage

  • 10 mins prep, 17 mins bake
  • Just add:
  • 1 egg or an egg replacer of choice (e.g. 1 ripe mashed banana)
  • 35ml (3.5 tbsp) vegetable oil
  • 75ml (1/3 cup + 1 tbsp) water
  • 15g (1 tbsp) honey or agave nectar
  • Instructions:
  • Preheat the oven to 170°C. Line the baking sheet with baking paper and grease with some coconut oil or butter. In a small bowl combine the egg or egg replacer, honey (or agave nectar), water and oil. Pour contents of the mix into a large bowl, add wet ingredients and stir until incorporated. Form cookies into the desired shape and bake for 17 minutes.

Number of uses

Makes 18 Cookies

Additives

  • Free From Yeast

Name and address

  • Superfood Bakery,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 5cm cookie (12g) made with egg and vegatable oil
Energy 1652kJ243kJ
-394kcal58kcal
Fat 13g2.9g
- saturates 7.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate 50g5.6g
- sugars 22g2.5g
Fibre 15g1.6g
Protein 11g1.4g
Salt 0.23g0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

