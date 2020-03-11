Nivea Mens Sensitive One Stroke Shave Gel 200Ml

Excellent priduct
I use this to shave my legs in the bath, the gel foams really well and is very effective.
Hubby loves this
My husband uses this all the time. He prefers it to any other. It stops your skin been sore when you have shaved and it smells lovely
Good smooth quality gel
Tried this new shave gel, was impressed, it has a nice smooth lather , smells nice and softens the stubble, especially good for very coarse hair. I would recommend!
Brought product
For someone who has to shave everyday and does have sensitive skin I would recommend this product it gives u the coolest feeling after
Shaving gel
Very smooth feeling after very good product would defo recommend my daughter also loves playing with it with messy play too lol
Brilliant
Lovely shave gel,smells great and hubby says lovely clean shave
Great job
Very long lasting freshness and great smell Great for sensitive skin
Great shaving gel for sensitive skin
I was impressed with the smootness of the gel, although it does come out a little fast, so you don't need to press too hard to get enough for your shave. I actually took it on holiday with me and can burn quite quickly in the sun, so I wanted something that would be smooth against potentially sensitive skin. The Nivea Men Sensitive one stroke gel did not disappoint. Although, you may need more than one stroke to remove thicker stubble. I liked the colour and design of the can, and overall would certainly recommend this product. -It smelt nice too. :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great skin product
never used anything better. my skin feels refreshed and smooth. I would advise you to give it a go .
Sean’s nivea gel review
Really sensitive gel,which produces a really big lather,cool and sensitive to the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]