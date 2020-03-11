By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Mens Sensitive One Stroke Shave Gel 200Ml

Nivea Mens Sensitive One Stroke Shave Gel 200Ml
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

  • Shave with less irritation even with a few days stubble! Prevents 5 signs of shaving irritation: Burning, Redness, Dryness, Tightness, Micro Cuts. The formula with stubble softener provides a close, smooth razor glide.

  • Instantly protects from 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness & micro cuts.
  • Ultimate smooth shave from the first stroke.
  • Instantly comfortable and healthy looking skin
  • 0% alcohol (no Ethyl Alcohol).
  • Softens stubble
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Oleth-20, Isopentane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Sorbitol, Maltodextrin, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Laureth-2, PEG-14 M, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, Polyisobutene, Isobutane, Piroctone Olamine, BHT, Linalool, Parfum

Made in Germany

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn,even after use. Protect from sun light. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 3,5% per mass of the content are flammable.

Aerosol. Aluminium

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

200ml ℮

Excellent priduct

5 stars

I use this to shave my legs in the bath, the gel foams really well and is very effective.

Hubby loves this

5 stars

My husband uses this all the time. He prefers it to any other. It stops your skin been sore when you have shaved and it smells lovely

Good smooth quality gel

5 stars

Tried this new shave gel, was impressed, it has a nice smooth lather , smells nice and softens the stubble, especially good for very coarse hair. I would recommend!

Brought product

4 stars

For someone who has to shave everyday and does have sensitive skin I would recommend this product it gives u the coolest feeling after

Shaving gel

5 stars

Very smooth feeling after very good product would defo recommend my daughter also loves playing with it with messy play too lol

Brilliant

5 stars

Lovely shave gel,smells great and hubby says lovely clean shave

Great job

5 stars

Very long lasting freshness and great smell Great for sensitive skin

Great shaving gel for sensitive skin

4 stars

I was impressed with the smootness of the gel, although it does come out a little fast, so you don't need to press too hard to get enough for your shave. I actually took it on holiday with me and can burn quite quickly in the sun, so I wanted something that would be smooth against potentially sensitive skin. The Nivea Men Sensitive one stroke gel did not disappoint. Although, you may need more than one stroke to remove thicker stubble. I liked the colour and design of the can, and overall would certainly recommend this product. -It smelt nice too. :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great skin product

4 stars

never used anything better. my skin feels refreshed and smooth. I would advise you to give it a go .

Sean’s nivea gel review

4 stars

Really sensitive gel,which produces a really big lather,cool and sensitive to the skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

