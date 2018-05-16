Bodyform Extra Protection Night 20 Pack

- Bodyform Extra Protection Night Towels are the ultimate multi-tasker for all of your night time absorbency needs, with the closest curve-hugging fit for you and your underwear.
- Hygienic disposal
- Curvefit
- Pro Skin Formula
- Extra Protection
Information
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
- Southfields Road,
- Dunstable,
- Bedfordshire,
- LU6 3EJ.
Return to
- UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
- Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
- ROI Bodyform
- Customer Service
- Essity Ireland Ltd.
- Suite 7,
- Plaza 212,
- Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
- Dublin 15,
- Ireland
- www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com
Net Contents
20 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020