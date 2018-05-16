Olay Cleanse Foaming Face Cleansing Jelly Wash 150ml
New
Product Description
- Olay Cleanse Fomng Face Clns Jelly Wash 150ml
- Olay Foaming Cleanser Jelly cleanses skin from impurities, dirt & pollution, purifies & refreshes while respecting skin’s balance, and melts away make-up without over-drying skin. This face wash is designed with a gel-like texture that transforms into a generous & refreshing foam in contact with water. The formula, enriched with vitamins E & B3, & pro-vitamin B5, leaves your skin feeling re-invigorated while providing the right level of care. Designed for normal skin.
- Cleanser that cleanses skin from impurities, dirt & pollution
- Melts away make-up
- Purifies & refreshes while respecting skin’s balance, without over-drying
- With vitamins E & B3, & pro-vitamin B5
- Respects skin’s balance. Won’t clog pores
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Sodium Trideceth Sulfate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, BHT, PEG-100, Propylene Glycol, Niacinamide, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Trideceth-3, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, Linalool
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Massage gently onto wet face & neck. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 917 7197
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
