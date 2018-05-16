Product Description
- LYNX BLACK BODYWASH 500ML
- Lynx Black Body Wash leaves your body feeling fresh and your skin feeling clean. Recharge your body and mind with our shower gel every morning or evening - whenever you need it. It's the shower essential in your everyday routine with a fresh fragrance of frozen pear and cedarwood. This body wash has been dermatologically tested. For best results, squeeze out our body wash into hands, work into a lather, rub all over your body and rinse off well. Lynx has you covered from head to toe and you can be confident that you smell great all day long. Our perfumed shower gel also comes in a handy 250 ml shower gel package so you can take it on the go. For an even better clean, use with our 2-sided cleansing washer. Kick-start your day with other products from the Lynx Black range - a luxury shower gel, body spray and antiperspirant. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance – an everyday fragrance for men with a sophisticated scent? Find out more by following Lynx on Instagram and don't forget to take a look at our website and YouTube channel. At Lynx, we believe that a great day starts with a great shower. And there’s no greater shower than a Lynx shower. You might not conquer the world after, it but you’ll sure feel like you can. Actually, you might just give it a try. Whatever you decide, remember that Lynx is always on your side.
- Lynx Black Body Wash keeps you feeling fresh all day
- Our refreshing body wash leaves your body feeling clean and fresh with a lasting scent
- Enjoy Lynx body wash for men with a frozen pear and cedarwood scent
- Our shower gel for men has been dermatologically tested
- Supercharge your style and kick-start your day with Lynx Black shower gel
- Combine our shower gel with our Lynx Black antiperspirant for 48HR sweat protection
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, PPG-6, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Squeeze out gel. Lather on body. Rinse off. Be clean. Smell great.
Warnings
- Caution: If shower gel gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
500 ℮
Safety information
Caution: If shower gel gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020