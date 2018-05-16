Product Description
- Masking Detoxing Chrcl & Menthol Face Mask 20ml
- Refresh skin with this cleansing and balancing black sheet face mask. Combining menthol and detoxifying charcoal to help gently remove build-up while unblocking pores without stripping skin of moisture. Ideal for skin in need of a deep cleanse.
- Detoxifying charcoal and cooling menthol help to remove build-up and refresh skin
- Paraben free
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Trehalose, Betaine, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Arginine, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbon, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- 1. Remove sheet mask from sachet and carefully unfold.
- 2. Place the mask on freshly cleansed skin, gently pressing into the contours of your face and aligning with eyes, nose and lips. Ensure whole mask is in contact with skin.
- 3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal happy, glowing and refreshed skin.
- 4. Massage any excess serum into skin or remove with a cotton pad.
- Single Use
Warnings
- WARNING
- AVOID DIRECT CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO EYES, RINSE WELL WITH WARM WATER IMMEDIATELY. AVOID USE ON IRRITATED OR DRY SKIN, AND DELICATE EYE AND LIP AREAS. IF IRRITATION OCCURS REMOVE IMMEDIATELY AND WASH SKIN. DO NOT INGEST. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
Return to
- AFB PLC,
- Unit 2,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
