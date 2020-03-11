By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Face Cream Intensive Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(61)Write a review
Nivea Men Sensitive Face Cream Intensive Moisturiser 50Ml
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Intensive Moisturising Cream-Gel. Provides all day relief and 48 hour moisture, fighting the 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness and itchiness.
  • Provides an all day relief from 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness, itchiness
  • Moisturises skin for 48 hours
  • Fast absorbing, Non-greasy, Non-sticky
  • 0% alcohol (no Ethyl alcohol)
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Distarch Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Glyceryl Stearate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, BHT, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid the eye area.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid the eye area.

61 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells incredible

5 stars

My partner repeatedly buys this, it smells great and is really moisturising for the skin. We love it in our household

Wow

5 stars

My husband likes this product. He always choose Nivea

Really good

5 stars

Very good product. Smell nice and leaves nice feeling on the face. My husbands wont use anything else.

Soft and gentle

5 stars

My nephew tried and loved it! He has really sensitive skin and loved the texture of this cream and the fact that it didn't irritate his skin. It had also calmed down the redness and spots on his skin.

Amazing face product

5 stars

I bought this product for my husband and Christmas and he loves it, his skin looks fresher and better and feels lovely and smooth after use.

Moisturising cream

3 stars

A good product that feels fresh and is a good overnight moisturiser, however does feel a bit greasy. I did not find it the best product after shaving and will stick with Nivea sensitive after shave balm [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best brand for sensitive skin

5 stars

I have tried many sensitive skin products but all have disappointed, however Nivea is a brand which consistently impressed me with their sensitive range. This product works wonders for my skin and within a few days of using it I had noticed improvement. My skin is smooth, looks healthy and there is no redness. This is also a good product for use after shaving as it reduces redness and prevents breakouts as shaving is difficult for my skin.

Sensitive

4 stars

My husband was given this a christmas present. He has sensive skin which was often flaky. Since he started using this cream his skin has completely cleared up. As a bonus it has a great smell and it not oily

Thumbs-up for a really "Sensitive" cream

5 stars

Light, easily absorbed and not oily at all. I have sensitive skin that does not react well to a lot of so-called "sensitive" moisturisers, but Nivea did not provoke any reaction. It just left my skin feeling smoother and healthier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light/Refreshing Sensitive Moisturiser

5 stars

My initial reaction when opening the pot was how fresh it smelt, a nice light freshness! Not a feminine smell at all. When i put my fibgers in the pot, it felt quite thick and i thought it would be quite greasy and heavy on the skin but it didnt apply like that. It was very light and dried in no time. I also used it after i just shaved and some creams can sting and bring out a rash after shaving but i did not get that with this Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturising cream. It was very soothing and actually felt quite nice. I would definately recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

