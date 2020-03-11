Nivea Men Sensitive Face Cream Intensive Moisturiser 50Ml

Smells incredible
My partner repeatedly buys this, it smells great and is really moisturising for the skin. We love it in our household
Wow
My husband likes this product. He always choose Nivea
Really good
Very good product. Smell nice and leaves nice feeling on the face. My husbands wont use anything else.
Soft and gentle
My nephew tried and loved it! He has really sensitive skin and loved the texture of this cream and the fact that it didn't irritate his skin. It had also calmed down the redness and spots on his skin.
Amazing face product
I bought this product for my husband and Christmas and he loves it, his skin looks fresher and better and feels lovely and smooth after use.
Moisturising cream
A good product that feels fresh and is a good overnight moisturiser, however does feel a bit greasy. I did not find it the best product after shaving and will stick with Nivea sensitive after shave balm [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best brand for sensitive skin
I have tried many sensitive skin products but all have disappointed, however Nivea is a brand which consistently impressed me with their sensitive range. This product works wonders for my skin and within a few days of using it I had noticed improvement. My skin is smooth, looks healthy and there is no redness. This is also a good product for use after shaving as it reduces redness and prevents breakouts as shaving is difficult for my skin.
Sensitive
My husband was given this a christmas present. He has sensive skin which was often flaky. Since he started using this cream his skin has completely cleared up. As a bonus it has a great smell and it not oily
Thumbs-up for a really "Sensitive" cream
Light, easily absorbed and not oily at all. I have sensitive skin that does not react well to a lot of so-called "sensitive" moisturisers, but Nivea did not provoke any reaction. It just left my skin feeling smoother and healthier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light/Refreshing Sensitive Moisturiser
My initial reaction when opening the pot was how fresh it smelt, a nice light freshness! Not a feminine smell at all. When i put my fibgers in the pot, it felt quite thick and i thought it would be quite greasy and heavy on the skin but it didnt apply like that. It was very light and dried in no time. I also used it after i just shaved and some creams can sting and bring out a rash after shaving but i did not get that with this Nivea Men Sensitive Moisturising cream. It was very soothing and actually felt quite nice. I would definately recommend this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]