Sma Little Steps Growing Up Milk Powder 800G

Product Description
- Fortified milk drink for young children from 1 year onwards.
- Stage 3 1-3 years
- LITTLE STEPS® Growing Up Milk is designed for babies from 12 months onwards to help ensure they get a good nutritional foundation in life.
- LITTLE STEPS® Growing Up Milk contains Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones, Vitamins A and C to support the normal function of a child's immune system. It is also enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development and Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
- YOUR BABY IS ON AN INCREDIBLE JOURNEY.
- Every day your baby is growing, learning, doing something new and overcoming little challenges. Help set your baby on the right track towards a bright future with LITTLE STEPS®.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Certified By:
- OK biobased, TUV Austria
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritionally Tailored for Young Children
- Halal certified
- Pack size: 800G
- Calcium and Vitamin D for the normal growth and development of bones
- Vitamins A and C to support the normal function of a child's immune system
- It is also enriched with Iron to help support normal cognitive development
- Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth
- Enriched with Vitamin A & D, Calcium and Iron
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Whey Permeate (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (Sodium and Potassium Citrates), Vitamin C, Potassium Phosphate, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see base of can. Use within 4 weeks of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide from 12 Months to 3 Years
- 1 Serving = 200 ml: 1 beaker; Amount of Cooled, Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl. oz. (approx.); Number of Scoops of Powder: 6
- 6 scoops of powder added to 180 ml (6 fl. oz. approx.) water makes 200 ml (7 fl. oz. approx.) milk drink. All toddlers have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 2 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- 1 scoop = 4.6 g. Approx. 173 scoops per can. Approx. 28 x 200 ml servings per can.
- How to Open and Prepare Your Toddler's Drink
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your toddler ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. The scoop is provided under the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it.
- 2 Wash hands well.
- 3 Measure 180 ml (approx. 6 fl. oz.) of cooled boiled water into a clean beaker.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add 6 scoops of powder, levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Store the scoop in suspension inside the can and replace lid.
- 5 Place a lid on the beaker and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool beaker under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the lid. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- - Do not add extra powder or water to make the drinks stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your toddler ill.
- - We recommend preparing each feed in individual beakers when required.
- - For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker as soon as possible.
- - Made-up milk drink can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
- - Do not alter or add to milk drink unless medically directed.
- - Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: LITTLE STEPS® Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
Recycling info
Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® Nutrition Careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Upper age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|% RI** per 100 ml
|Energy
|280 kJ
|-
|67 kcal
|Fat
|3 g
|of which, saturates
|0.3 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6 g
|of which, sugars
|5.6 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt*
|0.07 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg
|15 %
|Vitamin D
|1.05 µg
|15 %
|Vitamin C
|15.2 mg
|34 %
|Riboflavin
|0.25 mg
|36 %
|Vitamin B12
|0.4 µg
|50 %
|Potassium
|86 mg
|9 %
|Calcium
|83 mg
|15 %
|Phosphorus
|46 mg
|8 %
|Iron
|1.2 mg
|15 %
|Zinc
|0.75 mg
|15 %
|Iodine
|18.7 µg
|23 %
|α-linolenic acid (ALA)†
|38 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)†
|470 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|-
|*Sodium = Sodium x 2.5
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake is the amount of vitamins and minerals required per day by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements
|-
|-
|†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: LITTLE STEPS® Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.
