Simple Sens Skin Micellar Wipes 20 pack
- Our Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Wipes cleanse your face easily, remove impurities, whilst working as a makeup remover to remove all makeup (even waterproof mascara).
- Simple Micellar face wipes have combined the micellar water technology with our convenient wipes format. They’re gentler than soap-based cleansers so skin is not left feeing dry or tight, but left feeling clean, fresh and instantly hydrated.
- These compostable facial wipes are made with skin-loving ingredients perfect for sensitive skin, like Vitamins B and E and triple purified water. These micellar wipes are also free from artificial perfumes or colours and harsh chemicals that can upset your skin.
- Our micellar wipes are gentle for everyday use, but effective enough as a makeup remover; taking care of oil and dirt build-up.
- We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet, which is why our Simple Micellar Wipes are biodegradable. This means that with every pack you are saving the equivalent of 4 plastic bags! Also, did you know we are the first to have 100% recyclable outer packaging? Yay!
- Being kind to animals is also very important to us, these wipes are vegan and Simple is certified cruelty-free by PETA, we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world.
- Dermatologically tested and approved. Hypoallergenic.
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Glycerin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Citrate, Ceteareth-12, Benzoic Acid, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Tocopheryl Acetate
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- : For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
: For external use only. Avoid getting into your eyes.
