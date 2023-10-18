We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Maui Moisture Smooth & Revive Vanilla Bean Shampoo 385Ml

Maui Moisture Smooth & Revive Vanilla Bean Shampoo 385Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.50

£2.21/100ml

Maui Mstur Smth & Revive Vani Bean S/poo 385ml
Made with aloe vera as the main ingredient, for intense, long-lasting moisture, this intense blend of Vanilla Bean, Cocoa Butter & Kukui Nut Oil helps to restore and control frizzy hair. Hair is left more manageable, sleek and nourished.
For frizzy, unruly hairDefrizz, mend and restoreRich vanilla beanCreamy cocoa butterLush kukui nut oilMade with 100% aloe juice as first ingredientWholesome beauty
Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates Crosspolymer-4, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Vanilla Planifolia (Vanilla/Vanille) Fruit Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa/Cacao) Seed Butter, Aleurites Moluccanus (Kukui Nut/Noix de Kukui) Seed Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-6, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Coconut Acid, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Maltodextrin, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Crafted in the USA

Net Contents

385ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with Smooth & Revive+ Vanilla Bean Conditioner for best results.

View all Afro, Curly & Textured Hair Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here