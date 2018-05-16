By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Create A Cake Foil Cupcake Cases 30Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Create A Cake Foil Cupcake Cases 30Pack
£ 1.50
£0.05/each

New

Product Description

  • Create A Cake Foil Cupcake Cases 30pack
  • For easy baking
  • 2 colours

Information

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 30 cases

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Flammable avoid direct contact with naked flames, electric elements and side of oven. After baking, take care when separating the liner from hot food.

Name and address

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,

Return to

  • Create a Cake,
  • Oak Green House,
  • Oak Green Business Park,
  • Earl Road,
  • Cheadle Hulme,
  • Cheshire,
  • SK8 6QL.

Net Contents

30 x Cupcake Cases

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING Flammable avoid direct contact with naked flames, electric elements and side of oven. After baking, take care when separating the liner from hot food.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Gold Crunch Sprinkles 70G

£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.70
£1.70/kg

Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls Crispy 55G

£ 1.00
£1.82/100g

Silver Spoon Icing Sugar 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here