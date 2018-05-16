Nivea Hand Cream 3-In-1 Repair
- Nivea Hand Cream 3-in-1 Repair 100ml
- Do you want to instantly relieve your dry, chapped hands whilst providing long-lasting protection? Try NIVEA 3in1 Repair Care Hand Cream, its concentrated formula with Provitamin B5 instantly relieves the feeling of extra dryness and tightness, deeply repairs dry skin with intensive moisture and provides long lasting protective care for your hands. The formula has been tested and proven to achieve visible results. Use daily for 24H protective care and well-cared-for hands all day long.
- Instantly relieves the feeling of extra dryness & tightness
- Deeply repairs your dry skin with intensive moisture
- Provides long lasting protective care for your hands
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Pantolactone, Citric Acid, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
100ml ℮
