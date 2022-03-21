Schwarzkopf Brights Pretty Pastels Lilac Semi Permanent

Live Ultra Brights Pretty Pastels is a range of semi-permanent hair dyes designed for bleached, blonde to light blonde hair. Express your colour creatively by adding as an all-over pastel hue or as subtle streaks. Live Ultra Brights Pretty Pastels Lilac Crush P120 is a semi-permanent hair dye designed for bleached blonde to light blonde hair that lasts up to 8 washes. Express your colour creatively by adding as an all-over pastel hue from root to tip, try subtle streaks or add a touch of pastel magic to the ends.

Colour Cream / Care Conditioner Made in Slovenia

Semi-permanent hair dye For bleached blonde to light blonde hair Lasts up to 8 washes Fullhead, ombré or highlights Creates a soft pastel hue

Ingredients

Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coconut Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Methylparaben, Parfum, Polyquaternium-6, Propylparaben, Etidronic Acid, HC Blue No. 16, Ethanolamine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Acid Black 1, Basic Violet 2, Basic Red 51, Care Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Lactic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Distearoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Ceteareth-20

Preparation and Usage

Live top tips: - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours bleached blonde to light blonde - Dark hair? Pre-lighten with Live Intense Lightener for a soft pastel result - Results may vary on previously coloured hair. If your hair has a lot of warm tones, you may not see a noticeable colour result - Use a clarifying or deep cleanse shampoo directly before application - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade 1. Preparation: - Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and towel dry it - Before applying your colour, cover your clothing with an old towel/cape 2. Application: - Follow application process for either full-head application or ombré application - Leave formula to develop for 2-15 minutes (this can be extended to 30 minutes) 3. Rinsing: - Rinse hair under warm water until water runs clear 4. Conditioning: - Apply Live Care Conditioner and leave in for 2 minutes - Rinse thoroughly, hair is left feeling soft and shiny The colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. If your hair has a lot of warm tones, you may not see a noticeable colour result. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs. Read and follow instructions before use. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack). Do not colour your hair if: - you have a rash on your face or a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp - you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair - you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the past Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack).

Lower age limit

16 Years