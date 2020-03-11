Nivea Sun Protect & Dry Touch Mist Spray Sp30 200Ml
Offer
NIVEA SUN Protect & Dry Touch Refreshing Sun Mist immediately protects against sunburn and other UV induced skin damage. The 100% transparent, non-greasy formula is quickly absorbed and leaves your skin feeling silky and refreshed.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Dicaprylyl Ether, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citral, Parfum
Warnings
- • Use only outdoors
- • During and after application keep yourself
- away from all sources of ignition.
- DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.
- No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or
- burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding
- 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
• Use only outdoors • During and after application keep yourself away from all sources of ignition. DANGER: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020