Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Focaccia 260G

- Energy705kJ 167kcal8%
- Fat4.4g6%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1138kJ / 270kcal
Product Description
- Focaccia with a caramelised red onion, extra virgin olive oil (2.5%), extra mature Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese topping.
- Mature Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Focaccia Hand shaped and topped with extra mature Cheddar and sweet caramelised red onions. Oven baked for a golden brown crust.
- FOP *Hand shaped and topped with extra mature Cheddar and sweet caramelised red onions. Oven baked for a golden brown crust. SOP *Our Tesco finest focaccia are made with 2.5% extra virgin olive oil and left to rest to develop a beautiful airy texture. They are then hand shaped and topped with a savoury blend of extra mature Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester and sweet caramelised red onions. Then oven baked for a golden brown crust.
- Not Yet Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC210207
- 12 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Caramelised Red Onion (5%) [Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Grape Must Concentrate], Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto) (2%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Sugar, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Fermented Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) Yeast, Thyme, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place bread directly onto middle shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below.
Cook until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-12 mins
Important
Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a focaccia (62g)
|Energy
|1138kJ / 270kcal
|705kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|41.1g
|25.5g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.2g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020