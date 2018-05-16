By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Hand Cream Q10 3-In-1 Anti Age

Write a review
Nivea Hand Cream Q10 3-In-1 Anti Age
  • Do you want to help prevent first signs of ageing and have beautifully smooth hands? Try NIVEA® 3in1 Anti-Age Care Hand Cream, its nourishing formula with skin’s own Coenzyme Q10 & UV filters visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps to prevent UV-induced age spots with regular use while leaving your hands beautifully smooth. The formula has been tested and proven to achieve visible results. Use daily for 24H protective care.
  • Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles
  • Helps to prevent UV-induced age spots with regular use
  • Leaves hands feeling beautifully smooth
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Octocrylene, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ubiquinone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Eugenol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

