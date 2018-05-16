Nivea Hand Cream Q10 3-In-1 Anti Age
- Do you want to help prevent first signs of ageing and have beautifully smooth hands? Try NIVEA® 3in1 Anti-Age Care Hand Cream, its nourishing formula with skin’s own Coenzyme Q10 & UV filters visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps to prevent UV-induced age spots with regular use while leaving your hands beautifully smooth. The formula has been tested and proven to achieve visible results. Use daily for 24H protective care.
- Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles
- Helps to prevent UV-induced age spots with regular use
- Leaves hands feeling beautifully smooth
- Pack size: 100ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Octocrylene, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ubiquinone, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Eugenol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Warnings
Recycling info
Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
