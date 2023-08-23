We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 65+ Day Cream 50Ml

4.1(8)
Low Everyday Price

£5.00

£10.00/100ml

Discover the L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert skin care range, and this moisturising face cream specifically designed for 65+ skin and enriched with multi-vitamins.Triple Action:1. Reduce The Appearance Of Deep WrinklesClinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Skin looks smoother.2. FortifyDay after day, skin is fortified3. Fade Age SpotsAge spots appear faded after 4 weeks.
Discover the daily anti-wrinkle moisturiser for 65+ women from L'Oreal Paris.
Anti wrinkle face cream specifically designed for skin 65 and overMoisturiser for action on wrinkles, firmness and age spotsDay cream with multi-vitaminsFor daily use
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Pentylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrolyzed Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Peg-100 Stearate, PTFE, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply every day in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.

