L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 65+ Day Cream 50Ml

Discover the L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert skin care range, and this moisturising face cream specifically designed for 65+ skin and enriched with multi-vitamins. Triple Action: 1. Reduce The Appearance Of Deep Wrinkles Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Skin looks smoother. 2. Fortify Day after day, skin is fortified 3. Fade Age Spots Age spots appear faded after 4 weeks.

Anti wrinkle face cream specifically designed for skin 65 and over Moisturiser for action on wrinkles, firmness and age spots Day cream with multi-vitamins For daily use

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Pentylene Glycol, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrolyzed Opuntia Ficus-Indica Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Peg-100 Stearate, PTFE, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance

50ml

Preparation and Usage