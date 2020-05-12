O'keeffe's Lip Repair & Protect Lip Balm 4.2G

Product Description
- Lip Repair & Protect SPF 15 Lip Balm
- This highly effective lip balm relieves, repairs and protects extremely dry, cracked lips. When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Lip Repair & Protect is clinically proven to:
- Protect against UVA and UVB rays
- Provide instant relief for dry, chapped and cracked lips
- Create a flexible barrier to help heal dry, cracked lips
- Protect against dryness all day, even when you eat and drink
- Absorb quickly to provide soft smooth lips
- Pack size: 4.2G
Information
Ingredients
Beeswax/Cera Alba, Dimethicone, Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Poly(C6-14 Olefin), Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Butyl Methoxydobenzoylmethane, Flavor/Aroma, Octocrylene, Polysilicone-11, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Sodium Saccharin, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Peel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate
Warnings
- Warnings: For external use only. Do not use on damaged or broken skin. When using this product, keep out of eyes. Rinse with water to remove. Stop use and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Centre right away.
Net Contents
4.2g
Safety information
