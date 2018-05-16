Olay Cleanse Detox & Glow Daily Polish 150ml
New
Product Description
- Olay Cleanse Detox & Glow Daily Pol 150ml
- Olay Cleanse Detox & Glow Daily Polish Cleanser gently exfoliates, purifies, refines skin texture & reduces the appearance of pores. This caring & gentle formula, crafted with touch-activated exfoliating particles & enriched with vitamin E & pro-vitamin B5, helps to eliminate dull & dead skin cells to reveal brighter skin & a beautifully glowing complexion.
- Cleanser Gentle on skin for 7-day use
- With touch-activated exfoliating particles
- Enriched with vitamin E & pro-vitamin B5
- Helps eliminates dull & dead skin cells, for brighter skin & a beautifully glowing complexion
- Gently exfoliates, purifies, refines skin texture & reduces the appearance of pores
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Betaine, Hydrated Silica, Salicylic Acid, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Tocopheryl Acetate, PPG-30, Panthenol, Carnosine, Ascorbic Acid, Niacinamide, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Alcohol, Parfum
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Massage gently onto wet face & neck. Rinse thoroughly. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 917 7197
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
