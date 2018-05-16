INNOCENT KIDS S/BERRY R/BERRY & APPLE 10X150ML

Product Description
- An innocent smoothie for kids is a blend of whole crushed fruit, pure fruit juices and absolutely nothing else.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good. Does good.
- Tasty healthy products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of profits to charity see innocentdrinks.com/promise
- Make me into a… Guitar
- You will need…
- innocent box, sticky tape, scissors, elastic bands, biros, kitchen roll tube, paint & paintbrush
- 1 Carefully cut out the circle on this box. (tip: tape the side of the box down)
- Get a grown-up to help
- 2 Wrap six elastic bands around the box. Make sure they sit above the hole.
- Try using different sized elastic bands to make different sounds.
- 3 Slide two biros under the elastic bands on either side of the hole.
- 4 Pluck the bands to test the sound. Move or replace them to get the sound you want.
- 5 Now for the guitar neck. Evenly cut six notches at one end of your kitchen roll tube.
- Flare the notched sections out and tape them down to one end of the box.
- 6 Give your guitar a lick of paint to make it look extra special.
- 7 Once your new guitar is dry, it's time to rock and roll. Get practising, then find a friend and start a band.
- 8 Finished making your guitar? Send us a picture: hello@innocentdrinks.com
- Did you know?
- 1 Guitars have been around for a really long time. The earliest version we know of is over 3,500 years old. That's older than your grandparents.
- 2 A person who makes guitars is called a ‘luthier'. If you've finished making yours, you can call yourself a luthier too. Congratulations.
- Hello Luthier
- 3 The smallest guitar in the world is 10 micrometres long. That's 20 times smaller than a human hair. It's also known as really, really, really, really small.
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin C which increases iron absorption.
- What's inside?
- x10 tasty smoothies
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- A straw you can recycle, just push it in when you've finished
- Only pure squeezed fruit
- Rainforest Alliance Certified bananas
- FSC - Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.org
- Recycle this...
- ...and it can fulfil its dream of becoming a birthday card.
- Widely Recycled
- 100% pure fruit
- School compliant
- Pasteurised
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit
- Lunch box pro
- Pack size: 1500ML
- Vitamin C which increases iron absorption
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
1/2 of a Pressed Apple (47%), 1/3 of a Squeezed Orange, 1/3 of a Mashed Banana**, 3 Pressed Grapes, 3/4 of a Crushed Strawberry (5.5%), 1 Crushed Blackberry (3.5%), A Crushed Raspberry (1.6%), **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Storage
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C).Once opened, drink straight away. For best before date, see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your smoothie
- Shake before opening, not after.
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Our smoothies will last happily out of the fridge for up to 12 hours, so they're perfect for packed lunches and days out.
Number of uses
10 servings in this pack
Name and address
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Fruit Towers,
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
Net Contents
10 x 150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|222kJ
|333kJ
|-
|52kcal
|79kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|18g
|(of which sugars)
|10g
|15g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (%RI)
|24mg (29%*)
|35mg (44%*)
|150ml = 1 serving = 1 of your 5-a-day
|-
|-
|10 servings in this pack
|-
|-
|*% Reference Intake of adults
|-
|-
