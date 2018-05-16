Product Description
- SKINNY TAN MOISTURE MOUSSE EXPRESS 150ML
- Want an express self tanner that works harder? - No sweat! Our first gym proof express self-tanning mousse which prevents perspiration from ruining your tan.
- Gym proof, hydrating formula
- Salon quality wearable guide colour
- 3hr+ dark, 1hr light, 2hr med
- This product has been formulated without parabens, sulphates & alcohol
- Cruelty Free International
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caramel, Propylene Glycol, Erythrulose, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Ethoxydiglycol, Silica Silylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycereth-7 Cocoate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Caffeine, Paullinia Cupana (Guarana) Seed Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tapioca Starch, Citric Acid, CI 16035 [Red 40], CI 19140 [Yellow 5], CI 42090 [Blue 1]
Storage
Store in a cool dry place under 15°C / 59°F. Keep out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- SkinnyTan™ Moisture Mousse Express (Mousse Hydratante Express) is time activated so it's up to you! Shower after 1 hour for a light natural tan or leave on longer, for a deeper darker skin finish. Simply rinse with warm water for just 40 seconds and hit the gym. Avoid soap or lotions after rinsing - your SkinnyTan™ will continue to develop over the next 8 hours.
- Directions:
- 1. Apply to clean, exfoliated skin using our SkinnyTan™ Velvet Tanning Mitt. Tip - Use sparingly on elbows, knees and ankles.
- 2. Rinse guide colour off in lukewarm water after 1-3+ hours. Faster or Darker - Development time is time activated so the colour achieved is up to you! Leave for 1-hour for a natural light tan. Leave for 3-hours for a natural deep tan, or leave it overnight for SkinnyTan™'s deepest, darkest colour ever that fades naturally and can last for weeks!
- 3. Regular showering to take place 8-12 hours after application.
Warnings
- WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing and skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Distributor address
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd.,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX.
- Global Compliance & Regulatory Services Ltd.,
- Pontprennau,
Return to
- SkinnyTan™ UK Ltd.,
- 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
- London,
- WC1N 3AX.
- Global Compliance & Regulatory Services Ltd.,
- Pontprennau,
- Cardiff,
- CF23 8RU,
- U.K.
- GCRS Europe Ltd.,
- Dublin,
- D24 EO29,
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with clean water. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing and skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020