Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 184G

Product Description
- 18 assorted fine milk, dark and white chocolates.
- The Lindt Difference
- Passion for chocolate at every step
- Finest Cocoa - Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program, Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention Conching, Best Ingredients, Finishing with Perfection
- From Bean to Bar
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- A gourmet selection of 10 delicious chocolate recipes, crafted with passion by the Lindt Master Chocolatier
- Almond & Orange Delight*, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Orange Heart, Milk Chocolate Spiral, Chocolate Delight, Soft Nougat with Hazelnut pieces, Almond & Gianduja Square, Caramel, Crunchy Chocolate Drop, Crunchy Hazelnut Gianduja
- *contains alcohol.
- Driven by the passion of the Master Chocolatiers, Lindt has been creating some of the world's finest chocolates since 1845. This special gift contains an exquisite collection of luxury chocolates that will delight even the most discerning chocolate connoisseur. With an irresistible array of textures and flavours to please every palate, this is the ultimate in beautifully crafted chocolate indulgence.
- A joy to give, a delight to receive...
- Almond & Orange Delight - contains alcohol
- Green Dot
- Pack size: 184G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Almonds, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lactose, Wheat Flour, Whole Milk, Cream Powder, Lemon Peel, Orange Peel, Emulsifier (Soya and Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose-Fructose-Syrup, Dextrose, Alcohol, Humectant (Sorbitol, Invertase), Flavourings, Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Orange Juice Concentrate, Oranges, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Caramel Sugar Syrup, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Barley Malt Extract, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 41% minimum, White Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 20% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in Germany
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
184g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2233 kJ / 535 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|- of which saturates
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|- of which sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
