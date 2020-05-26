Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml
- COLGATE SENS SENSIFOAM WHTNG TOOTHPASTE 125ML
- A gentle formula that surrounds the teeth with Sensifoam technology, it transforms into a fine foam to reach all areas of your teeth for a much cleaner feeling. Used regularly, twice daily, it provides effective 24/7 protection for sensitive teeth.
- Colgate® Sensitive Whitening with Sensifoam is specially developed for people with sensitive teeth, and contains potassium nitrate, which is clinically proven to soothe the nerves in exposed dentine.
- Helps restore teeth whiteness.
- Pack size: 125ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Potassium Hydroxide, Eugenol, CI 77891, CI 42090, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.32 w/w (1450ppm F¯)
- In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
125ml ℮
In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.
