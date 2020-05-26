By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Colgate Sensitive Sensifoam Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

Great Prices Every Day

£ 1.99
£1.60/100ml

Great Prices Every Day

New

Product Description

  • COLGATE SENS SENSIFOAM WHTNG TOOTHPASTE 125ML
  • A gentle formula that surrounds the teeth with Sensifoam technology, it transforms into a fine foam to reach all areas of your teeth for a much cleaner feeling. Used regularly, twice daily, it provides effective 24/7 protection for sensitive teeth.
  • Colgate® Sensitive Whitening with Sensifoam is specially developed for people with sensitive teeth, and contains potassium nitrate, which is clinically proven to soothe the nerves in exposed dentine.
  • Helps restore teeth whiteness.
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-12, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Potassium Hydroxide, Eugenol, CI 77891, CI 42090, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.32 w/w (1450ppm F¯)

Warnings

  • In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here