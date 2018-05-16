Creative Nature Free From Brownie Baking Mix 250G
New
Product Description
- Chia & Cacao Choc Chip Brownie Baking Mix
- We've all got our differences but our food is for one and all.
- For more recipe ideas, and to submit your own: creativenaturesuperfoods.com
- A little bird told me that everyone deserves a taste adventure now and then. So everything we make is always Top 14 allergen-safe and always irresistible. That's why we say it's delicious without doubt: all the taste, none of the worries.
- "This mega-moist chia and cacao choc chip brownie mix is awesome for everyone. An intense chocolate experience that will blow your mind. And it's got superfoods in it so you can feel good about it too! Hope you love it."
- Julianne x
- Founder & Allergy Angel
- Top 14 allergen safe delicious without doubt
- Gluten-dairy-nut-safe
- Seriously gooey every time
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Unrefined Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Cacao Powder (12%), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa (34%) (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Powder, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Chia Seeds (4%), Psyllium Husk, Baking Powder (Mono Calcium Phosphate, Corn Starch, Sodium Bicarbonates), Himalayan Crystal Salt
Allergy Information
- Product packed in an environment free from Gluten, Tree Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame
Storage
Store mix in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Once baked, it can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Treat yourself and add dark chocolate to the mix
Number of uses
12 Servings
Name and address
- Creative Nature Ltd.,
- 36 Central Avenue,
- West Molesey,
- Surrey,
- KT8 2QZ.
Return to
- Creative Nature Ltd.,
- 36 Central Avenue,
- West Molesey,
- Surrey,
- KT8 2QZ.
- Tel: +44(0)20 8979 0903
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 44g Serving*
|Energy (kcal)
|381
|138
|Energy (kJ)
|1608
|576
|Fat (g)
|7.2
|7.8
|Saturates (g)
|3.5
|2.1
|Carbs (g)
|76.3
|16.4
|Sugars (g)
|47.4
|9.9
|Fibre (g)
|7.4
|1.9
|Protein (g)
|6.9
|1.7
|Salt (mg)
|0.1
|0.2
|*as prepared to vegan recipe
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019