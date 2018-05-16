Cbd Alchemist Body Butter Coconut Moisturiser
New
Product Description
- CBD ALCHEMIST BDY BTTR C/NUT MST 200ML
- A hint of Tonka bean adds a touch of sweetness to fresh Coconut to create an altogether delectable aroma.
- Enriched with a blend of Coconut Oil & Shea Butter, this luxurious body butter helps nourish dry skin. Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth to touch.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Myristyl Myristate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Petrolatum, Ceteareth-20, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Cannabidiol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Courmarin
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes - should this happen, rinse well with clean warm water. Keep out of the reach of children.
Net Contents
200mg ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes - should this happen, rinse well with clean warm water. Keep out of the reach of children.
