Clubcard Price

Thai Dragon Fish Sauce 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
Thai Dragon Fish Sauce 200Ml
£1.75
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Fish Sauce
  • Widely popular for its ability to impart a savoury umami flavour to dishes. Fish Sauce adds a delicious savoury depth of flavour when used in a recipes like Thai curry, soups and dressings.
  • Natural flavour
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Anchovy 58% (Fish), Salt, Water, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before End: See Bottle NeckStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

Return to

  • Surya Foods.,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 211kJ/50kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrates3g
of which sugars 3g
Protein 9.4g
Salt 26g
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Wonderful stuff, great ingredients...

5 stars

Wonderful stuff, great ingredients. I use it to make Thai curries, teriyaki sauce, etc.

