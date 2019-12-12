Eat Natural Gluten Free Ancient Grains Muesli 450G

Product Description
- Gluten free oats, cereals and seeds with coconut nectar.
- plasticbank.org
- Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
- So...what are 'ancient grains'? Cereals we've found lurking at the back of the cupboard? No. Of course not. That's not how we do things at Eat Natural.
- Well, for those of you who don't already know...
- Ancient grains are pretty much the same as when they were first cultivated, thousands of years ago. Some, we know well, but others have luckily been rediscovered - unchanged, underused, yet still utterly delicious.
- We've used buckwheat, oats, chia, amaranth and quinoa, and by using coconut nectar, this recipe is not only gluten free...it's vegan too.
- Eat Natural 'for breakfast' is made with love and care, in small batches from simple, wholesome and delicious ingredients, at our very own 'Makery'.
- We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- When we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this toasted muesli is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some of the ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Simple...isn't it?
- 5 types of ancient grain
- High fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Ok for veggies...and also those that aren't
- Pack size: 450g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats 30%, Sunflower Seeds 20%, Rapeseed Oil, Shredded Coconut 8%, Crisped Rice (Rice), Buckwheat 6%, Chicory Root Fibre, Coconut Blossom Nectar 6%, Amaranth Flakes 3%, Linseeds 3%, Quinoa 2%, Pumpkin Seeds 3%, Chia Seeds 1%
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Peanuts, Cow's Milk, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Lupin
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before date, see bottom of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You can enjoy this breakfast cereal at any time of the day or night. It's delicious with milk, yoghurt or maybe some fresh fruit, berries or even ice cream. Indoors, outside, by yourself or shared with someone special straight from the box... it's up to you.
Number of uses
450g = 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this muesli.
Name and address
- Eat Natural Ltd.,
- 95 Camberwell Station Rd,
- London,
- SE5 9JJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|Energy
|1991kJ 479kcal
|996kJ 239kcal
|Fat
|28.4g
|14.2g
|of which saturates
|7.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38.7g
|19.4g
|of which sugars
|6.4g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|11.1g
|5.6g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.07g
Safety information
