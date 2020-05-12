Leap Wild Smoked Sockeye Salmon 100G

Product Description
- Smoked Sockeye Salmon
- Why Wild?
- Sockeye is a species of salmon with a naturally deep, vibrant red colour
- Great taste with a full flavour and firm texture
- Wild caught in the North Pacific waters of Alaska
- Naturally high in vitamin D
- High in protein and omega-3
- Lean & nutritious from a life swimming free
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Defrosted Sockeye Salmon (Oncorhynchus Nerka) (97%) (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Wood Smoke (Maple, Birch, Beech, Alder & Hickory)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened, use within 2 days. Do not exceed the use-by date. This product has been previously frozen and returned to a chilled temperature. For use by see front of pack.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|Energy kJ
|648
|Energy kcal
|155
|Fat
|7.0g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|22.4g
|Salt
|2.65g
|Omega 3 (EPA & DHA)
|1.36g
|Vitamin D
|30.5µg
