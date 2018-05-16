Rowse Authentic Manuka New Zealand Honey 100+ Mgo 225G

Product Description
- Rowse Authentic Manuka NZ Honey 100+ MGO 225g
- Rowse Manuka Honey is guaranteed 100% pure and authentic Manuka honey from New Zealand. All our Manuka Honey is tested twice for its authenticity; at source in New Zealand and again on arrival in the UK. Each jar must have a substantial amount of methyglyoxal, or MGO. MGO is the active component in manuka honey which dictates the level of Non-peroxide Activity (NPA) within each jar and this is a unique property of manuka.
- Rowse Manuka Honey 100+ MGO has distinctively sweet, rich and herbal flavour, and a dark amber colour.
- About Rowse Honey:
- In 1938, Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey Company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980's Rowse Honey had grown so big, we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme), Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard and today we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
- 6+ NPA
- Honey may naturally crystallise.
- Jar - Glass - widely recycled
- Cap - Metal - widely recycled
- 100% authentic, pure & natural
- New Zealand honey
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.Best Before End: see side of jar
Produce of
Produce of New Zealand. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat straight from the jar or simply stir a couple of teaspoonfuls into hot water for a tasty, warming drink.
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use.
- SECURITY PROTECTED
Recycling info
Cap. Widely Recycled Jar. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- OX10 9DE.
Return to
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- OX10 9DE.
- www.rowsehoney.co.uk
- Give us a buzz on 01491 454100
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1477kJ/348kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|86.9g
|of which sugars
|85.9g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months. Not for external use. SECURITY PROTECTED
