Yes To Tomatoes Daily Balancing Moisturiser

Product Description
- Yes To Tomatoes Daily Balancing Mst 50ml
- Tomatoes a natural source of antioxidants. Who knew? We did.
- Watermelon a nourishing fruit extract. And makes you think of summer!
- Yes to™ quenching skin's thirst with tomatoes and watermelon extracts for a daily dose of moisture.
- Yes to™ Tomatoes formulations blend powerful fruit extracts with other ingredients to help keep combination and breakout-prone skin balanced and clear.
- Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components
- For breakout-prone skin
- 97% natural ingredients
- With love from California
- Formulated without parabens, SLS and silicones
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Glyceryl Laurate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit Extract*, Citrullus Vulgaris (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract*, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract*, Aspalathus Linearis (African Red Tea Bush) Leaf Extract*, Cucurbita Pepo (Pumpkin) Fruit Extract*, Capsicum Frutescens (Red Pepper) Fruit Extract, Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Coumarin, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, *Certified Organic ingredient
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- After cleansing, apply to thirsty skin morning and night. Say 'wow' to yourself when your skin is left feeling clear, calm and gorgeous.
Warnings
- You probably already know this, but...
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Yes To, Inc.,
- Pasadena,
- CA 91105,
- USA.
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
Return to
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
- GL50 2QJ.
- Questions? Visit yesto.com or yesto.co.uk
Net Contents
50ml
Safety information
