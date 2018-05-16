Vagisil Pro Hydrate Internal Hydrating Gel 6 X 5G
Product Description
- ProHydrate Internal Hydrating Gel
- You can have the most loving relationship, but if you experience vaginal dryness, what starts as a dryness problem can become a relationship problem.
- Vagisil® ProHydrate® Internal Hydrating Gel relieves vaginal dryness, so you can enjoy your intimate life at any moment.
- The unique bio-adherent formula coats the vaginal wall and slowly releases moisture over time, so you can feel comfortable and ready whenever the moment is right.
- Contains ProHydrate® Complex - a unique blend of moisturisers, including Hyaluronic Acid, which feels like your own natural moisture.
- The single-dose pre-filled applicator inserts effortlessly and targets the source of dryness.
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Propanediol, Carbomers, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenethyl Alcohol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide (RD-005033)
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Warnings
- TAMPER EVIDENT FEATURE: For your protection, each applicator is individually applicator wrapper is torn or missing.
- CAUTIONS:
- This is not a spermicide and does not provide protection against pregnancy.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- If vaginal irritation occurs, discontinue use. If symptoms persist, contact your healthcare provider.
- If pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your healthcare provider before use.
Net Contents
5g ℮
Safety information
