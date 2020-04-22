J/F Violet Crush For Blondes Int Purp S/poo 250ml
Offer
Product Description
- J/F Violet Crush For Blondes Int Purp S/poo 250ml
- Crush brassy tones for cooler, brighter blonde in 1 use. With crushed violet and blue pigments, this rich formula purple shampoo instantly transforms even the most stubborn brassy yellow and orange tones into cooler, brighter blonde.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Disodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Methyl Isosorbide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Malic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Acid Violet 4, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Glycine, Benzophenone-4, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Acid Blue 9, Sodium Xylenesulfonate BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Limonene
Warnings
- Avoid contact with fabrics & household surfaces to prevent staining, If contact occurs, clean immediately. Use towel to protect clothing & fabrics from wet hair. For external use only. Do not apply to a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid eye contact. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with fabrics & household surfaces to prevent staining, If contact occurs, clean immediately. Use towel to protect clothing & fabrics from wet hair. For external use only. Do not apply to a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid eye contact. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020