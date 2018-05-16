By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg & Benjamin Toy 72G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg & Benjamin Toy 72G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 7.00
£9.73/100g

Each 36 g contains
  • Energy807 kJ 193 kcal
    10%
  • Fat11 g
    16%
  • Saturates6.6 g
    33%
  • Sugars20 g
    22%
  • Salt0.09 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242 kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with a plush toy.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 72g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

2 x 36 g portions per shell

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

72g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/2 Shell (36 g)%* Per 1/2 Shell (36 g)
Energy 2242 kJ807 kJ
-537 kcal193 kcal10 %
Fat 31 g11 g16 %
of which Saturates 18 g6.6 g33 %
Carbohydrate 56 g20 g8 %
of which Sugars 56 g20 g22 %
Fibre 2.1 g0.7 g-
Protein 7.3 g2.6 g5 %
Salt 0.24 g0.09 g1 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

