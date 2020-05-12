Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Aging Mature Skin Facial Oil 30Ml

Product Description
- Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Age Matr Skn Fac oil 30ml
- NIVEA Q10 POWER 60+ Multi-Action Pampering Oil is the answer to all your skin needs. The lightweight formula with precious argan oil and moisturising actives is immediately absorbed to nourish and soothe skin. Skin is left radiant, and feeling replenished and deeply nourished with intense moisture.
- The oil is also customisable to your needs and comes with multiple benefits: Use 1 drop for a glow boost to illuminate skin, use 2 drops overnight as a deep care for a nourished healthy looking skin or use 3 drops as an intensive mask treatment. For an extra kick, simply mix an oil drop with your favourite Q10 Day Cream or foundation. This makes the multi-action facial oil perfect for your individual daily skin needs.
- Q10 Power Multi-Action Pampering oil with 100% skin identical Q10 and organic argan oil
- Deeply nourishes and regenerates
- Specially formulated for 60+ skin
- Customisable to your needs according to your daily skin needs
- Non-greasy for a wonderful skin feeling without leaving any film behind
- Works in perfect harmony with your skin and naturally fights the ageing process
- Pack size: 30ML
Information
Ingredients
Octyldodecanol, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Silybum Marianum Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Ubiquinone, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
30ml ℮
Using Product Information
