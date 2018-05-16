Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Scrub
New
Product Description
- Detoxifying Charcoal Deep Cleansing Scrub
- Yes to™ a clean break with detoxifying charcoal to deep clean and purify your skin.
- Yes to™ charcoal to help detox skin (all you need now is a good juice cleanse).
- Charcoal a natural detoxifier and impurity remover to deep clean skin. Not just for BBQs anymore!
- Pack size: 99G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Glycerin, Propanediol, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Polylactic Acid, Charcoal Powder, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit Extract, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Citric Acid, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Iron Oxides (CI 77499), Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate
Warnings
- You Probably Already Know This, But...
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Net Contents
99g
Safety information
You Probably Already Know This, But... For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020