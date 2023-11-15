We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

O'keeffe's For Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream 85Ml

O'keeffe's For Feet Exfoliating Foot Cream 85Ml

O'Keeffe's For Feet Exfolng Foot Crm 85ml
This concentrated exfoliating foot cream softens, hydrates and repairs extremely dry, rough feet.When used daily, O'Keeffe's® for Healthy Feet Exfoliating is proven to:Soften feet after just one useProvide 48 hours of hydrationRelieve dry, cracked skin
Guaranteed hardworking skincareGuaranteed reliefFor extremely dry cracked feetNon-greasySofter feet in 1 use
Pack size: 85ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Urea, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Lactic Acid, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea), Sodium Hydroxide, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Beeswax, Polyquaternium-10, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Mentha Piperita Oil (Peppermint), Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Disodium EDTA, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the USA

Net Contents

85ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply as often as needed to rough, dry skin on your feet.

