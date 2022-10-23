St.Ewe Rich Yolk Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

Amazing eggs
My all time favourite eggs Wonderful rich yolk worth every penny
'Yolk free' made me think twice about buying it.
Best Eggs I’ve Ever Had!
There’s eggs and then there’s St Ewe Free Range Eggs! Game changers!
Best eggs you will ever buy!
Best eggs I have ever bought. Deep orange creamy yolk, once you’ve tried these eggs you will ever buy any others. Shhhh they even better than my mums free range chickens!
Wonderful eggs!
Oooo! These are fantastic! But please - ditch the plastic container that they came in..... I expect you had no choice at the time, but I'd really rather have cardboard containers. Thanks.
Very tasty eggs
Beautiful orangy yolk, made very nice proper Italian style carbonara.