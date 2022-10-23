We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St.Ewe Rich Yolk Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

5(6)Write a review
St.Ewe Rich Yolk Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£2.20
£2.20/each

Product Description

  • St.Ewe Rich Yolk Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
  • For more information visit steweeggs.com
  • More information and hundreds of recipe ideas at egginfo.co.uk
  • A Love of Eggs. A Passion for Welfare. An Obsession for Good Food & Nutrition.
  • We are St Ewe Free Range Eggs, a multi-award- winning, family-run, free-range egg producer hailing from Cornwall.
  • With family values at our heart and nutrition at our core, we have wholeheartedly dedicated ourselves to producing an egg for everybody. Therefore, we work with like-minded RSPCA Assured, British farmers who give the girls the outdoor lifestyle they deserve. Every single St Ewe egg comes from a happy free-ranging hen who has the freedom to forage and roam in the clean, fresh air. You can taste the difference!
  • Class A
  • British Lion Quality - The Lion mark is your guarantee that these are quality eggs laid by British hens vaccinated against Salmonella.
  • Great taste 2019
  • Taste of the West, South west England Gold 2020
  • Lovely for baking and making Pasta
  • Delicious Free Range Eggs with Extra Rich Yolks
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase.

Name and address

  • St Ewe Free Range Ltd,
  • Ventonwyn Farm,
  • Tregony,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR2 5SH.

Return to

  • For more info visit: steweeggs.com

Net Contents

288g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy131kcal (calories)547kJ
Fat9.0g
Saturates2.5g
Monounsaturates3.4g
Polyunsaturates1.3g
Carbohydratetrace
Sugarstrace
Protein12.6g
Salt equivalent0.4g
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing eggs

5 stars

My all time favourite eggs Wonderful rich yolk worth every penny

'Yolk free' made me think twice about buying it.

5 stars

'Yolk free' made me think twice about buying it.

Best Eggs I’ve Ever Had!

5 stars

There’s eggs and then there’s St Ewe Free Range Eggs! Game changers!

Best eggs you will ever buy!

5 stars

Best eggs I have ever bought. Deep orange creamy yolk, once you’ve tried these eggs you will ever buy any others. Shhhh they even better than my mums free range chickens!

Wonderful eggs!

5 stars

Oooo! These are fantastic! But please - ditch the plastic container that they came in..... I expect you had no choice at the time, but I'd really rather have cardboard containers. Thanks.

Very tasty eggs

5 stars

Beautiful orangy yolk, made very nice proper Italian style carbonara.

