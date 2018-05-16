By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Vegan Perinaise Peri Peri Mayonnaise 265G
£ 1.50
£0.57/100g

New

Product Description

  • Vegan Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayo
  • Nando's famous Peri-Peri, subtly blended with egg-free mayo.
  • Smooth, creamy and completely vegan. A hint of Peri-Peri heat, a heap of flavour and a whole helping of creamy deliciousness (with absolutely no egg). Say hello to your new vegan squeeze!
  • Peri-ometer - mild
  • Shared with love
  • Egg and gluten-free
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Vegan
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Apple Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper), Potato Protein, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Puree, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Green Chillies, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients

Number of uses

Servings per bottle 17, Serving size 15 g

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk
  • nandos.co.uk/sauces

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAve quantity per 100 gAve quantity per serving
Energy1269 kJ / 307 kcal190 kJ / 46 kcal
Fat27.5 g4.1 g
of which saturates2.2 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate13.4 g2.0 g
of which sugars10.6 g1.6 g
Protein0.8 g0.1 g
Salt2.15 g0.32 g

