Nando's Vegan Perinaise Peri Peri Mayonnaise 265G
New
Product Description
- Vegan Perinaise Peri-Peri Mayo
- Nando's famous Peri-Peri, subtly blended with egg-free mayo.
- Smooth, creamy and completely vegan. A hint of Peri-Peri heat, a heap of flavour and a whole helping of creamy deliciousness (with absolutely no egg). Say hello to your new vegan squeeze!
- Peri-ometer - mild
- Shared with love
- Egg and gluten-free
- European Vegetarian Union
- Vegan
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Pack size: 265g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (27%), Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Apple Vinegar, Spices (Red Chilli Pepper, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika, White Pepper, Black Pepper), Potato Protein, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Puree, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lemon Puree, Green Chillies, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Antioxidants (Calcium Disodium EDTA, Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate below 4°C once opened and use within 3 weeksBest Before: see bottle
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients
Number of uses
Servings per bottle 17, Serving size 15 g
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
- nandos.co.uk/sauces
Net Contents
265g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave quantity per 100 g
|Ave quantity per serving
|Energy
|1269 kJ / 307 kcal
|190 kJ / 46 kcal
|Fat
|27.5 g
|4.1 g
|of which saturates
|2.2 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|2.0 g
|of which sugars
|10.6 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|0.8 g
|0.1 g
|Salt
|2.15 g
|0.32 g
