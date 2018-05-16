Yes To Tomatoes Triple Threat Treatment Kit
Product Description
- Yes to Tomts Tple Threat T/ment Kit
- Yes to™ taking a dip into this triple action treatment with charcoal, sulfur and witch hazel to banish blemishes.
- Yes to™ charcoal, sulfur and witch hazel, a blemish-fighting trifecta that helps combat breakouts with just a few dips and dabs with our charcoal cotton swabs!
- Charcoal a natural detoxifier and impurity remover to deep clean skin. Not just for BBQs anymore!
- Sulfur a natural ingredient that has withstood the test of time - centuries! - because of its ability to help eliminate pore-clogging oil and fight breakouts.
- Witch Hazel a natural astringent that helps balance oily skin and visibly reduce the appearance of redness.
- Assembled in USA of U.S. and foreign components
- For breakout-prone skin
- Charcoal, sulfur, witch hazel
- 98% natural ingredients
- Formulated without parabens, SLS and silicones
- With love from California
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denatured, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Water (Aqua), Zinc Oxide (CI 77947), Sulfur, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Propandiol, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Charcoal Powder, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Extract, Maleluca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lepidium Sativum Sprout Extract, Lecithin, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Allantoin, Fragrance (Parfum)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- For the most concentrated treatment, Do not shake the bottle! After cleansing pimples, dip one of the included charcoal cotton swabs into the solution at the bottom of the bottle. Dab the soaked swab directly onto pesky pimples. Do not rub in. Allow to dry, then catch some ZZZs! Rinse off in the morning to reveal clearer skin!
Warnings
- You Probably Already Know This, But...
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Stop use and contact a doctor if an adverse reaction occurs. Contains natural ingredients, so product discoloration may occur.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Yes To, Inc.,
- Pasadena,
- CA 91105,
- USA.
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
Return to
- Yes to Carrots UK Ltd.,
- GL50 2QJ.
- Questions? Visit yesto.com or yesto.co.uk
Safety information
