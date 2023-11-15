Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya Conditioner 350ml

GARNIER ULT/B PAPAYA & COCONUT COND 350ML

Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya Conditioner to help nourish damaged hair, blended with Papaya & Coconut. Its rich texture, instantly absorbs to nourish, quickly detangle and rinse. For intensely nourished, healthy-looking hair. Super Food for Super Hair! 98% Natural Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula* blended with Papaya and Coconut. For Damaged Hair: Discover the full Papaya Hair Food haircare range and try our Papaya Shampoo, Conditioner and 3in1 Hair Mask Treatment. Our 3in1 intensive hair treatment can be used in 3 different ways: as a conditioner, rinse-out hair mask or leave-in conditioner. *Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products.

Hangry Hair? Dig into Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food, and discover our best haircare products to nourish and condition hangry hair. Super Food for Super Hair! Our Hair Food Shampoo and Conditioner is 98% Natural Origin Ingredients and 100% Vegan Formula: no animal ingredients or by-products. Recyclable Bottle: Our bottles are 100% recyclable and made with 50% recycled plastic. Find the Hair Food range to match your hair type, with blends available for dry hair, curly hair, damaged hair and more!

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Papaya Conditioner Nourishes & Conditions: for Damaged Hair Lightweight texture, instantly absorbs with no weigh down Hair Food Papaya Conditioner quickly detangles hair Yes: 98% Natural Ingredients - Blended with Papaya & Coconut Yes: Vegan formula - No animal ingredients or by-products No: Silicones for a natural feel

Pack size: 350ML

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract / Papaya Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Caprylyl Glycol, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Potassium Sorbate, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C244324/1)

Net Contents

350ml

