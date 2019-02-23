By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Poeto Roasted Red Pepper & Spicy Chorizo Tortilla 500G

£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted Red Pepper and Spicy Chorizo Omelette
  • Ready in 3 minutes
  • Made in Spain with free range eggs
  • Gluten-free
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Free Range Egg, Roasted Red Peppers (10%), Chorizo (5%), Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Chorizo contains: Pork, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Paprika, Dextrose, Sugar, Milk Protein, Garlic, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Antioxidants (Sodium Erythorbate, Rosemary Extract), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C and once opened use within 24hrsBest Before: See Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally until brown.

Produce of

Produced and Packed in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy hot or cold as an accompaniment to continental meats or with salad

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,
  • EX2 7XE.
  • Atlantica Fine Foods (Ireland),

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsQuarter of a pack (125g) contains
Energy 585kJ731kJ
-140kcals175kcals
Fat 7.0g8.8g
of which is Saturates 1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate 13.0g16.3g
of which Sugars 0.6g0.8g
Fibre 2.5g3.1g
Protein 5.0g6.3g
Salt 0.8g0.9g
Pack contains 4 servings--

