Poeto Roasted Red Pepper & Spicy Chorizo Tortilla 500G

Product Description
- Roasted Red Pepper and Spicy Chorizo Omelette
- Ready in 3 minutes
- Made in Spain with free range eggs
- Gluten-free
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Free Range Egg, Roasted Red Peppers (10%), Chorizo (5%), Olive Oil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Chorizo contains: Pork, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Paprika, Dextrose, Sugar, Milk Protein, Garlic, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Antioxidants (Sodium Erythorbate, Rosemary Extract), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C and once opened use within 24hrsBest Before: See Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally until brown.
Produce of
Produced and Packed in Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy hot or cold as an accompaniment to continental meats or with salad
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
- Centenary House,
- Peninsula Park Rydon Lane,
- Exeter,
- EX2 7XE.
- Atlantica Fine Foods (Ireland),
Return to
- Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
- Centenary House,
- Peninsula Park Rydon Lane,
- Exeter,
- EX2 7XE.
- Atlantica Fine Foods (Ireland),
- Century House,
- Harrods Cross Road,
- Dublin 6W.
- www.atlantica-uk.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Quarter of a pack (125g) contains
|Energy
|585kJ
|731kJ
|-
|140kcals
|175kcals
|Fat
|7.0g
|8.8g
|of which is Saturates
|1.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|16.3g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|3.1g
|Protein
|5.0g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|-
|-
