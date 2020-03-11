Schmidts Rose & Vanilla Natural Deodorant 50Ml
- Schmidt's award-winning formulas use innovative and effective ingredients derived from plants and minerals that are packed with natural benefits. We heard that natural deodorants never work, so we made one that does. Schmidt’s Roll On deodorants are aluminium free, propylene glycols free, parabens free, phthalates free, and contain no artificial fragrances or colouring. We are proud of COSMOS NATURAL signature confirming all of that.
- Our award-winning, certified vegan deodorants are cruelty-free and help you to neutralise odour with naturally derived plant ingredients. By using our roll on natural deodorant, you are one step closer to a natural and healthy lifestyle.
- This Schmidt’s roll-on deodorant for men and women has a natural fragrance of Rose and Vanilla for a luxurious and elegant scent. The variant is reminiscent of a fresh bouquet of roses with warming hints of sweet vanilla, keeping you smelling great and feeling great.
- Schmidt’s roll-on deodorant is dermatologically proven to provide the best quality. Thanks to its alcohol-free formula, there is also a lower risk of underarm irritation. Rose and Vanilla Roll On Deodorant requires only a small amount of application for great results. To use, gently apply in circular motions a small amount to your dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.
- Schmidt's Natural Deodorant Roll On has been dermatologically proven to give you the best quality and full safety
- Schmidt's Roll On is 99% made of natural ingredients which basically gives you 100% it's good for you
- Schmidt's Rose and Vanilla antiperspirant deodorant is also vegan certified which means it's cruelty-free
- This roll-on deodorant comes with COSMOS NATURAL signature meaning it belongs to the most trusted cosmetics in the world
- Schmidt's antiperspirant roll-on doesn't contain alcohol which could irritate sensitive skin
- You won't find any artificial fragrances in this roll-on antiperspirant as at Schmidt's we rely only on natural fragrances
- Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Parfum, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Triethyl Citrate, Citric Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Magnesium Hydroxide, Myristyl Myristate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice Powder, Helianthus Annuus (Sun_ower) Seed Oil, Maltodextrin, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate, Citral, Eugenol, Geraniol, Linalool, Citronellol
Produce of
France
Preparation and Usage
- DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS.
Warnings
Net Contents
50 ℮
Safety information
