Tesco Creamy Mushroom Cooking Sauce 480G

£ 0.75
£0.16/100g

New

1/4 of a jar
  • Energy398kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • White sauce with mushrooms, cream and herbs.
  • HERBY & SAVOURY Made with cream and enriched with fragrant thyme
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Mushroom (15%), Dried Cream (Milk) (4%), Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Milk Proteins, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Parsley, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Dried Egg Yolk, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (120g)
Energy332kJ / 80kcal398kJ / 96kcal
Fat5.4g6.4g
Saturates1.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate5.9g7.1g
Sugars2.5g3.0g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein1.8g2.2g
Salt0.9g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Too thick

2 stars

Too thick! The old recipe was much much better

