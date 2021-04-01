We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Light Mayonnaise 500Ml

3(9)Write a review
£ 0.65
£ 0.65
£0.13/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 167kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced calorie light mayonnaise.
  • Free Range Egg
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil (24%), Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (4%), Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring (containes Mustard).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Number of uses

approx. 33 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA serving containsPer 100g / Per 100ml
Energy167kJ / 40kcal1111kJ / 269kcal
Fat3.8g25.2g
Saturates0.3g2.0g
Carbohydrate1.5g9.9g
Sugars0.6g3.8g
Fibre0.0g0.2g
Protein0.1g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
50% less fat than standard Tesco mayonnaise--
9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Only use is to take up space.

2 stars

I thought I'd try this as the well known brand contains milk. Sadly, whoever contrived it has an unhealthy obsession with sweet and sour sauce. It doesn't know what it wants to be, and the flavour lingers.

Not for me

1 stars

Salad cream rather than mayonnaise. Down the sink.

Good value

4 stars

I like this as much as the big brands. It is perhaps a bit more vinegary, but that may not be a bad thing. Great on salads and as a base for egg mayo, tuna mayo and as a big dollop with chips. Why have Tesco stopped selling the bigger jar?

Far too sweet!

1 stars

It smelt fine, but tasted overly sweet and vinegary. Really unpleasant.

Tased far too sweet. More like salad cream than Ma

2 stars

Tased far too sweet. More like salad cream than Mayonnaise. Ingredients list show added sugar.

Best value for money ever can't fault it !!

5 stars

I was very skeptical about this product because it was so cheap but I have to say it is definitely on a par with the famous brands if not better, most of them are tasteless. This is very creamy great consistency and not overpowering so well done Tesco

This tastes more like salad cream than mayo! Good

2 stars

This tastes more like salad cream than mayo! Good viscosity, but acidic flavour.

Highly recommend. Better than the leading brand.

5 stars

Recommend. Excellent quality. Better than the leading brand. Lovely dolloped on Tesco smoked salmon.

Excellent taste, used in sandwiches, salads and co

5 stars

Excellent taste, used in sandwiches, salads and coleslaw

