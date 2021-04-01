Tesco Light Mayonnaise 500Ml

Only use is to take up space.
I thought I'd try this as the well known brand contains milk. Sadly, whoever contrived it has an unhealthy obsession with sweet and sour sauce. It doesn't know what it wants to be, and the flavour lingers.
Not for me
Salad cream rather than mayonnaise. Down the sink.
Good value
I like this as much as the big brands. It is perhaps a bit more vinegary, but that may not be a bad thing. Great on salads and as a base for egg mayo, tuna mayo and as a big dollop with chips. Why have Tesco stopped selling the bigger jar?
Far too sweet!
It smelt fine, but tasted overly sweet and vinegary. Really unpleasant.
Tased far too sweet. More like salad cream than Mayonnaise. Ingredients list show added sugar.
Best value for money ever can't fault it !!
I was very skeptical about this product because it was so cheap but I have to say it is definitely on a par with the famous brands if not better, most of them are tasteless. This is very creamy great consistency and not overpowering so well done Tesco
This tastes more like salad cream than mayo! Good viscosity, but acidic flavour.
Highly recommend. Better than the leading brand.
Recommend. Excellent quality. Better than the leading brand. Lovely dolloped on Tesco smoked salmon.
Excellent taste, used in sandwiches, salads and coleslaw