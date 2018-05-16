Impulse Malibu Breeze Plus Coconut Body Mist 150Ml

- Let yourself discover Impulse Malibu Breeze + Coconut Crush Body Mist. Explore the scent-sational combination of refreshing Malibu-like breeze with warm, creamy coconut. You're on an exotic trip. Standing near the shore, with a light breeze flowing through your hair as you breathe in the warm, soothing air. You’ve got the whole future to think about the future. Right now, it’s all about you. Get lost in the excitement of the moment. In that sweet summer aroma. The summer will pass but the pleasant, liberating atmosphere will stay with you. So will the overwhelming, adventurous feeling of an exotic trip. Wear it. Express it. Trust your senses and femininity. Have the confidence to wear the deodorant spray you want and take the first step to becoming who you really want to be. Wake up. Kick ass. Repeat. You've got it. You are ready to take on the world with your own unique style. Go out there and trust your Impulse with our Body Mist range of fragrances. They're everything you need to be the best version of you. The best woman you can be. The best you. With the best body spray. Pop the top, spray the fragrance where you want, when you want. Put the 150 ml handy-sized bottle in your bag, on top of your cupboard, anywhere really. #TrustYourImpulse
- Discover the scent-sation of Impulse Malibu Breeze + Coconut Crush Body Mist
- This unique and intriguing fragrance delivers everything you need to be the best version of you
- It's like an invigorating breeze blowing in the warm aroma of tropical coconut
- So pop its top, and spray impulsively where you want it, when you want it
- Take the handy-sized 150 ml spray bottle with you night and day
- Trust Your Impulse with Malibu Breeze + Coconut Crush Body Mist
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Meth oxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- CAUTION - FLAMMABLE..
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
CAUTION - FLAMMABLE..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020