Little Roots Pea And Lemon Minis 200G

- Pea & lemon minis with a carrot and beetroot crumb
- Turn vegetable nay-sayers into vegetable yay-sayers with our pea and lemon minis. Made from the freshest vegetables, with no added nasties, so you can give your family all the goodness they need to fuel their daily adventures.
- Strong Roots believes in great, plant-based food that makes life easier. Our passion for great food is rooted in working with people in agriculture from all over the world and caring for the ingredients that inspire us and our recipes. We are proud of our roots, every day they inspire us to bring the best tasting, highest quality, and responsibly sourced products to the world.
- Little Roots, for strong beginnings.
- Recyclable
- Little bites for family
- 100% natural ingredients
- 3 veggies in every bite
- Low saturated fat
- High in fibre
- No added sugar
- GMO free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Ingredients
Peas 45%, Carrot Crumb 13% (Carrot, Potato, Curcuma), Water, Sunflower Oil, Corn Starch, Beetroot Crumb 7% (Beetroot, Potato, Yeast), Onion, Pea Flour, Chickpea Flour, Potato Flakes, Vegetable Bouillon (Dehydrated Vegetables [Onion, Tomato, Garlic], Salt), Lemon Zests 0.4%, Salt, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Gluten.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Place the product in a single layer on a baking sheet.
2. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C (fan assisted oven 180°C) for 12-14 min, turning once.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 12-14 Minutes
All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Made for:
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Clonskeagh Road,
- Clonskeagh,
Return to
- What's the Story?
- We would love to hear from you, even just to have a chat, so please get in touch! Do you need some inspiration or want to know more about our products? Check out below for more information.
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Clonskeagh Road,
- Clonskeagh,
- D06 F2H7,
- Dublin 6.
- The Canopy,
- 75B, Great Eastern Street,
- London,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|3 bites (57g) per serving
|Energy
|947kJ
|540kJ
|-
|226kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|15.4g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|6.2g
|4.2g
|Protein
|6.1g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.54g
