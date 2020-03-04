Good Boy 3X20 Degradable Poo Bags 60 Pack
New
Product Description
- GOOD BOY 3X20 DEGRADABLE POO BAGS 60 PACK
- Good Boy Degradable Poo Bags are a great way of cleaning up after your dog, allowing quick, easy & hygienic disposal. The pleasant vanilla fragrance helps to neutralise odours. These bags are specially designed to degrade after disposal. Always ensure you dispose of dog waste carefully and responsibly and wash your hands after use.
- Improve you carbon paw print!
- Easy to use
- Scented bags
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- Place your hand inside bag
- Pick up dog waste
- Turn bag inside out
- Tie bag up and dispose carefully
- Wash hands
Warnings
- WARNING
- Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep these bags away from babies, children and pets. Do not flush down the toilet. Not for food use.
- This product contains a fragrance. If an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
- Careline 0115 938 1242
- www.goodboy.co.uk
Net Contents
60 x Poo Bags
Safety information
WARNING Plastic or polythene bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep these bags away from babies, children and pets. Do not flush down the toilet. Not for food use. This product contains a fragrance. If an allergic reaction occurs, discontinue use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020