Product Description
- VEET MIRACULOUS OIL 100ML
- The multi-benefit Veet Miraculous™ Oil is a blend of 100% natural origin oils, rich in vitamins and Omega 3, that leaves skin soft and moisturised for up to 24 hours.
- Use as a shaving aid on wet skin to enhance the glide and help prevent razor burn and skin irritation, after hair removal to leave skin moisturised or with Veet Sensitive Precision™ Face Kit for even better dermaplaning results.
- Multi-benefit oil
- Pre & post hair removal
- Moisturised & smooth skin
- Softens stubble
- 100% natural origin oils
- For all skin types
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Coumarin, Citric Acid
Storage
Best used before the end of: see base
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use:
- On Body: Apply a thin layer to wet skin before shaving to enhance the glide or after hair removal as moisturiser.
- On Face: Apply 1-2 pumps to make-up free, cleansed and dry skin. Apply before using with Veet Sensitive Precision™ Face Kit.
Warnings
- WARNING: Contains nuts
- PRECAUTIONS
- Keep out of reach of children
- Avoid use on skin where cuts, abrasions, or any kind of healing is present
- Do not use on active acne, psoriasis, rosacea, skin with rash, sunburned, or distressed skin
- If irritation occurs stop the use of the product and rinse immediately
- If irritation persists, seek medical advice
- If contact with eyes occurs, rinse immediately
- For external use only
- Potential slipping hazard
Return to
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
